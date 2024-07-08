Where To Read Mushoku Tensei Manga And Light Novel After The End Of Season 2? Explored

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Mushoku Tensei anime

The second cour of Mushoku Tensei season 2 has concluded, marking the end of the popular Isekai anime's second season. Mushoku Tensei season 2 was split into two parts, featuring a total of 25 episodes released across 2023 and 2024. Following the final episode of Season 2, it was announced by the anime staff that Mushoku Tensei has been renewed for a third season, currently in production.

However, now that this season is over, fans are eager to learn what lies ahead for Rudeus and his accomplices. This is especially because of where the anime left off the story, as Rudeus just got married to his second wife, Roxy. If you're eagerly awaiting the next season of the anime, read on to find out where to pick up Rifujin na Magonote’s original light novel series and the manga adaptation.

Here's where to read Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation from

Unfortunately, the manga adaptation of the original light novel series of Mushoku Tensei has not yet caught up with the anime. While the second season of the series adapted the Labyrinth Arc of the light novel series, the latest manga volume is still at the Newlyweds Arc, which the anime has already surpassed. If you want to read the manga, you might have to wait a few months for it to catch up to the anime storyline.

However, for those interested in reading the original Mushoku Tensei light novel series written by Rifujin na Magonote, there's good news. The anime has completely adapted the light novel series up to the 12th volume. This means you can continue the story from volume 13 of the novel series. This is ideal for readers who want to read the full story, as the final volume of the light novel, which is volume 26, came out this year. This means that Mushoku Tensei’s story is complete and you can read it in its entirety.

What does the next part of Mushoku Tensei cover?

The next story arc of the Mushoku Tensei light novel series begins with Young Man: Everyday Part in the 13th volume. As depicted in the anime, Roxy becomes Rudeus’s second wife with his first wife Sylphie’s permission. Months after their union, Sylphie gives birth to their daughter, Lucy Greyrat. The upcoming narrative will follow Rudeus's journey with his expanded family.

Fans are in for some surprises down the line as the storyline unfolds, including the return of familiar characters and the introduction of new ones. While the third season of the Mushoku Tensei anime is confirmed to be in production, readers eager to explore the series further can start reading the light novel series now.

