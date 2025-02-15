Badass Ravi Kumar Day 9 India Box Office Trends: Himesh Reshammiya's spoof-actioner makes way for Chhaava and Captain America 4

Badass Ravi Kumar, starring Himesh Reshammiya in the lead role, is near its theatrical end. The spoof actioner has recorded an underwhelming theatrical business, though it is a financially safe project.

Badass Ravi Kumar makes way for Chhaava and Captain America 4

Directed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravi Kumar opened well, earning Rs 2.75 crore, aided by subsidized ticket prices. The movie closed its first weekend at Rs 6.25 crore; however, it failed to maintain a good momentum on weekdays.

The movie got a major hit with the blockbuster re-run of Sanam Teri Kasam, ending its first week under Rs 8 crore net. And now, it is facing two big rivals- Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Hollywood biggie Captain America 4, in its second week.

Looking at its current trends at the box office, the Himesh Reshammiya movie will end up under Rs 10 crore net soon.

Badass Ravi Kumar is financially safe; may work on OTT

Though the spoof-actioner couldn't meet the expectations at the box office, it is a profitable venture for Himesh Reshammiya as the producer. The makers have cracked a good deal with the non-theatrical players and recovered all the cost of production.

The movie has the potential to work on the digital platform. Its over-the-top dialogues and songs are already going viral on social media. It will be interesting to see when the makers decide to drop it on the streaming platform.

Badass Ravi Kumar In Theaters

