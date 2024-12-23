Kerala Box Office Weekend Update: Marco rocks, Rifle Club remains strong; All eyes on Barroz 3D

Malayalam movies Marco and Rifle Club continue the golden streak of Mollywood cinema this year. Both the Christmas releases are doing fabulous business at the box office, winding up the year on a favorable note.

Marco rocks with superlative word-of-mouth; grosses Rs 30 crore in the opening weekend globally

Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the lead, opened to positive word-of-mouth among the audience. The movie is making noise for its gory and brutal treatment, with a section of the audience claiming it to be the most violent movie in Indian cinema.

On its opening day, the Haneef Adeni directorial neo-noir action drama began its box office rampage by grossing Rs 4.55 crore. It further witnessed a slight jump and collected Rs 4.95 crore and Rs 5.25 crore on Day 2 and Day 3 at the Kerala box office. The total collection of Marco reached Rs 14.75 crore gross in its home state.

Marco is also doing a great business outside its boundaries. The movie has grossed over Rs 30 crore in its opening weekend at the worldwide box office.

Rifle Club holds up well at the box office; wins hearts with content

Rifle Club, directed by Aashiq Abu and starring Vijayraghavan, Dileesh Pothan, Anurag Kashyap, Hanumankind, and others, is trending very well at the box office. The movie opened with Rs 1.25 crore gross in Kerala. Further, it collected Rs 1.05 crore and Rs 1.30 crore on its 2nd and 3rd day, respectively. As per estimates, the action-thriller grossed Rs 1.50 crore on Sunday (Day 4), taking the total cume to Rs 5.10 crore in its extended opening weekend.

Advertisement

The movie has also found an audience outside its borders. Rifle Club grossed around Rs 10 crore at the worldwide box office. Besides its impressive box office performance, the action movie met with superb word-of-mouth and won hearts with content.

All eyes are on Mohanlal's upcoming release Barroz 3D

While both Marco and Rifle Club have found their audience at the box office and are doing impressive business, it will be interesting to see how they perform after the release of Barroz 3D.

Starring Mohanlal in the lead, Barroz 3D is a much bigger movie than both titles. The Malayalam language movie is planned as a Pan-India release on Christmas Day. Interestingly, Mohanlal himself directed this fantasy drama film.

If Barroz 3D manages to perform on the expected lines, Malayalam cinema will enter the new year with flying colors.

ALSO READ: Viduthalai Part 2 Day 2 India Box Office: Vijay Sethupathi, Soori and Manju Warrier movie does well; set for Rs 30 crore plus weekend