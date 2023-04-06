Bholaa Extended Week 1 Box Office: Ajay Devgn - Tabu's film drops on weekdays; Collects Rs 55 crores in 8 days

Ajay Devgn and Tabu led Bholaa collected Rs 55 crores in its extended week 1. The collections looked fair on Monday but the drops on Wednesday and Thursday, after an underwhelming Tuesday bump are impacting the film's prospects adversely. The film collected Rs 2.25 - 2.50 crores nett at the box office on day 8 and it is way lower than what was expected from it and it practically also means that the estimation of the film doing Rs 90 crore or Rs 100 crore nett in India, in its full run, is now out of question. The film may continue to be the most preferred movie choice for Hindi moviegoers till Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but that's not much of an achievement.

Bholaa Is The Third Highest Grossing Hindi Film Of 2023

Bholaa is the third highest grossing Hindi Film of 2023, of course till the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The top two slots currently are with Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Both the films have collected over Rs 100 crores nett in India and Bholaa, based on its weak trajectory over the week-days, shall fall short of entering the coveted Rs 100 crores nett India club. The lifetime numbers of Bholaa at the worldwide box office shall be slightly over or around Rs 100 crores gross but significantly less than its competitor, Dasara. Ideally, Bholaa had to be recording higher numbers than Dasara considering that it is a bigger film in terms of costs. But that's not happening.

Does The Performance Of Bholaa Indicate That Remakes Don't Have Much Scope To Work Theatrically?

It can't be said that remakes entirely won't work at the box office. Bholaa for a matter of fact, showed promising signs earlier on in the week. And Bholaa is also the highest grossing remake film of the year and the second highest post pandemic after Drishyam 2, which is more of an established franchise film from the viewers' point of view. But it can surely be said that the tag of a remake does result in keeping a chunk of the audience away since there is a free option readily available in the public domain. All said and done, filmmakers should be avoiding remakes since it will always result in limited traction for the film, compared to its merits, especially in the post-pandemic world.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collection Of Bholaa Is As Follows:-



Day 1 - Rs 10.50 cr

Day 2 - Rs 6.50 cr

Day 3 - Rs 11 cr

Day 4 - Rs 13.25 cr

Day 5 - Rs 4.25 cr

Day 6 - Rs. 4.50 cr

Day 7 - Rs 2.75 cr

Day 8 - Rs 2.25 - 2.50 cr

Total = Rs 55 crores nett in India

