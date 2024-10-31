Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Final Advance Booking Update: Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy records impressive pre-sales; targeting 2.25 lakh admits in top national chains

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, along with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, has recorded a phenomenal trend in the advance booking. The much-awaited horror-comedy is expected to end its final advance sales by selling 2.25 lakh tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day alone.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Off To A Solid Start; Records Impressive Pre-sales

As of 10 PM (October 31, Thursday), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has sold 2.06 lakh tickets in the top national chains. Out of which, PVR Inox took the lead by selling over 1.60 lakh tickets while Cinepolis registered 46000 admits.

The horror-comedy is expected to wind up its final advance sales somewhere close to 2.25 lakh tickets in PIC. The movie is also doing good pre-sales in non-national cinema chains; however, it has to work on the content front to put a healthy number in its full theatrical run.

One cannot rely fully on the advances as a lot of self-buying has been noticed. However, the good part is that the audience has also shown a keen interest in the movie, and the film has recorded organic bookings, too. The real test will begin once the pre-release perception fades away.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Eyeing An Opening Of Rs 25 Crore To Rs 30 Crore; Will Heavily Depend On Spot Booking

Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiya 3 has made the right buzz with its promotional assets - teaser, trailer, songs, and promos. The big Diwali release is eyeing a good start at the box office. As of now, the Kartik Aaryan movie is targeting Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore opening, though a lot will depend on the spot booking and initial public response.

If the horror-comedy drama meets with positive word-of-mouth, it can do wonders at the box office. The genre is booming after the super successes of Munjya and Stree 2 this year. If all goes well, the movie will collect Rs 80-90 crore in the opening weekend in India.

Watch Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 Trailer:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Singham Again v/s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office: Strong advances bookings, but heavy reliance on walk ins