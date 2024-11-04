Box Office: Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 become the 103rd and 104th film to enter Rs 100 crore club in India

The Rs 100 crore film club is a prestigious one in Bollywood that began with the massive success of Aamir Khan and Asin starrer Ghajini in 2008. Since then, Bollywood has never looked back and has made more than 102 Hindi films that crossed the Rs.100 mark at the box office in the last 16 years. Recently, the club has become bigger this weekend with two entrants, Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Diwali has been a lucrative time for filmmakers to release their films, and it has witnessed several major clashes at the box office over the years. It once again proved true as both Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on the Diwali weekend.

Although both films had different genres, with Rohit Shetty's film being a high-octane action film and Anees Bazmee making a horror comedy film, they were successful in garnering massive audiences. As a result, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are the 103rd and 104th films to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

For those unaware, Singham Again has collected approximately Rs. 111 crore over three days, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collected Rs. 100 crore approximately giving Kartik's Aaryan his biggest opening weekend collection.

Interestingly, Salman Khan holds the record for the highest number of consecutive Rs 100 crore net grossers with 17 films, followed by Akshay Kumar with 16 films and both actors made a special appearance in Singham Again.

Advertisement

Given their successful run over the weekend and a good buzz, both films will now aim to hit the Rs 200 crore club in the long run in the coming days. Meanwhile, the highest-grossing film of all time in the Rs 100 crore club is Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, which collected Rs 585 crore and was released four months ago on August 15, 2024.

What will be the final collections of Singham & BB 3? Let's wait and watch.

ALSO READ: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Overseas Box Office Weekend: Ajay Devgn's cop-actioner and Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy fight a CLOSE BATTLE internationally