Box Office: 5 FLOP Hindi movies that are now cult classics- From Andaz Apna Apna to Agneepath

Immediate box office success is almost every filmmaker's dream, but box office success does not always equate to long-term impact. It is not necessary that a box office hit will leave a lasting impression. Similarly, there have been many movies that didn’t perform well at the box office but still hold a special place in the hearts of audiences. Here’s a look at 5 Hindi movies that flopped at the box office but are now considered cult classics.

Andaz Apna Apna

Starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the lead roles, Andaz Apna Apna holds a cult status now. People are not aware that it was one of the biggest flops of its times.

The 1994 released comedy caper could only collect over Rs 5.29 crore net at the Indian box office.

Swades

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Swades is considered among the best movies of Indian cinema. However, it was not a successful venture at the box office.

Released in 2004, Swades was mounted on a budget of Rs 22 crore, although it failed to perform at the ticket window and ended its box office journey at just Rs 16.25 crore net in India.

Lamhe

Lamhe was Yash Chopra's favorite movie among his rich filmography. The Anil Kapoor and Sri Devi starrer was an ambitious project. It was made on an estimated production cost of Rs 2 crore in 1991. However, the musical drama ended its theatrical run at just Rs 3 crore, bagging a flop verdict at the box office.

Over time, the movie attained cult status.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is one of the best Indian satires. The 1983 released movie was directed by Kundan Shah and starred Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta, and Bhakti Barve among others.

It is often credited as one of the must watch movies and holds a cult-classic status, however, it was a big box office bomb.

Agneepath

Not many people will believe it, but Amitabh Bachchan starrer immensely popular gangster movie Agneepath was a box office flop. Though the movie holds a cult status today, it wasn't well received during its release year.

