Cannes 2025: From Alpha to The History of Sound, Movies to Watch Out for at 78th Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is just around the corner, and it is known to showcase the best of cinema over the years. The event stands for diversity, be it in the presentation of the cinematic pieces or the jury members taking the panel.

Moreover, the winners of the Palme d’Or award in recent years have gained recognition during the award season and have also bagged the best of them. For this year’s event, from The History of Sound to Alpha, here are six movies to watch out for.

Alpha

Director and former Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducournau has returned with yet another cinematic piece, set to compete at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Alpha revolves around the genre of horror, set against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis that hit the world in the 80s. The project is known as the most “personal and profound yet” for the filmmaker.

Eddington

Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal have teamed up for a story set during the COVID-19 pandemic in Eddington. The movie is the perfect blend of modern and satirical, giving a fresh perspective to the audience on the conflict between law enforcement and local politics. The film also stars Emma Stone and Austin Butler and is set in the New Mexico Town.

The History of Sound

Hailed by the South African director, Oliver Hermanus, The History of Sound is a movie set amid World War I, where Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor play a gay couple. The actors portray the roles of Lionel and David, students at the New England Conservatory. The duo goes on to collect folk songs from their fellow countrymen.

Highest 2 Lowest

Spike Lee has joined hands with Denzel Washington for the fifth time as the actor will play the role of the businessman in the adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 police procedural crime film, High to Low. The movie is also set to star musician Ice Spice, A$AP Rocky, and Jeffrey Wright. The film will also be loosely based on the book King’s Ransom by Evan Hunter and follow the high and low points of a journey in the life of a businessman.

Die, My Love

Returning to the screens after almost a decade, the filmmaker Lynne Ramsay has teamed up with Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson to come up with Die, My Love. The movie will revolve around Grace, a new mother who is struggling with postpartum depression. Amid setting close to the breaking point, she is surrounded by her husband, played by Pattinson, and lover, LaKeith Stanfield.

Honey Don’t

Margaret Qualley and Chris Evans are set to share the screen space in the upcoming Cannes premiere, Honey Don’t. The movie is directed by Ethan Coen and revolves around a small-town detective who joins the dots to solve local murders. Qualley and the filmmaker previously worked together in Drive-Away Dolls, which hit the screens the previous year. The cast also includes Aubrey Plaza, who will play a lesbian cop.