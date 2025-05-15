Box Office: As Avinash Tiwary bags Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, revisiting opening day collection of his last theatrical release Madgaon Express

Actor Avinash Tiwary is best known for Imtiaz Ali's presentation, Laila Majnu, which co-starred Triptii Dimri. Tiwary has worked in several OTT releases and a few theatrical releases in his career. Recently, he bagged Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. Amid its announcement on social media, let's revisit the opening day business of his last theatrical release, Madgaon Express.

Helmed by debutante director Kunal Kemmu, Madgaon Express starred Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary. Released on March 22, 2024, the film also starred Nora Fatehi and Chhaya Kadam in key roles. The dark comedy had a low start at the box office.

Backed under the banner of Excel Entertainment, it earned Rs 1.50 crore net on its opening day. This is to note that the first day of the Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, and Divyenndu starrer was aided by BUY-ONE-GET-ONE ticket offer.

Madgaon Express clashed with Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar at the box office. The Kunal Kemmu directorial performed better than Hooda's movie on the opening day. It ended its run with a lifetime business of Rs 31 crore while emerging as an average grosser.

Coming back to Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, the sequel is banking on a fresh lead pair. Speaking of which, Avinash Tiwary has been cast opposite Medha Shankr of the 12th Fail fame, which was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla.

Written and helmed by filmmaker Prasshant Jha, the upcoming romantic-comedy is already in the production stage. The shoot of Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr's movie has begun in Uttarakhand. The film is backed by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 marks the sequel to Ginny Weds Sunny. The 2020 rom-com starred Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Directed by Puneet Khanna, it premiered on Netflix on October 9, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the first installment of the Ginny Weds Sunny series couldn't see its theatrical release, now all eyes are on its second part. Can Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr's film be a successful venture? Only time will tell.

