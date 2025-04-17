Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 8: Sunny Deol's massy film to dive into second weekend with Rs 3.5 crore business

Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 8: The first week for Jaat is over, and now the film has entered its second week at the box office. The action drama stars Sunny Deol, who is carrying the movie on his shoulders. Deol's character, Baldev Pratap Singh, fights a battle with the main antagonist, Ranatunga, played by Randeep Hooda. Here's how the eighth day looks for Jaat.

Released on April 10, 2025, Jaat has been an average performer at the box office. It earned Rs 55.75 crore in the first week of its release. Now, early estimates suggest that Sunny Deol's action entertainer will net around Rs 3.5 crore on the eighth day.

The customary drop comes after Jaat collected Rs 4 crore net yesterday. After Day 8, the total earnings of the movie will remain a little under Rs 60 crore.

With a few hours to go, Jaat will have to lock horns with the upcoming release, Kesari Chapter 2, which is targeting an opening of Rs 7 crore. Gopichand Malineni's helmer should gain the benefit of the Good Friday holiday in its second weekend.

Jaat has received mixed reception for its narrative and performance. While Sunny Deol got appreciation for his performance, the storyline couldn't impress the cinegoers in the second half. It mainly catered to the male demographic in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Moreover, the action flick didn't have chart-buster tracks to attract the audience in theaters. These factors have impacted the performance of Gopichand Malineni's movie at the box office.

Jaat is jointly produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios. Can the Good Friday holiday bring a positive change to the performance of the Sunny Deol starrer? Let's wait and watch.

