Box Office: As Sadie Sink joins Spider-Man 4, take a look back at her most successful films

Sadie Sink’s casting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 4 has been made official. While details of her role in the Tom Holland starrer remain under wraps as of this writing, the news has sparked excitement among fans eager to see the Stranger Things sensation in a major franchise film. As she steps into the next phase of her career, we thought it’d be the perfect time to look back at her biggest cinematic successes.

The Whale, which came out in 2022, stands out as one of Sink's most commercially successful ventures. Starring alongside Brendan Fraser, the 22-year-old showed infinite acting prowess, helping the film gross over USD 57 million worldwide against a modest budget. The film’s emotional depth aided its status as an awards season favorite, further cementing Sink’s reputation as a talent powerhouse.

Another notable success was Fear Street Part Two: 1978 (2021). It was a Netflix release, based on R.L. Stine’s books. The psychological thriller was a turning point in the young actress’s career, giving her widespread acclaim as it became one of the streaming platform’s most-watched releases of the year.

Sink also starred in Eli (2019), another Netflix exclusive and another horror/thriller genre entry for her.

Beyond these projects, Sink has impressed audiences with her appearances in Dear Zoe and A Sacrifice. However, her upcoming role in Spider-Man 4 marks her most significant step in the industry. Given the box office dominance of the previous Spider-Man films, this could easily become the highest-grossing film of her career.

Advertisement

Rumors suggest Sink might have been cast as Gwen Stacy, although Jean Grey, Mary Jane Watson (MJ), Kitty Pryde, and Black Cat/Felicia Hardy are also viable options.

Notably, Zendaya fans are not happy with Sinks's recruitment, as if she gets the part of MJ, she’d become Holland’s Peter Parker’s new love interest, closing doors on the former star’s return to the franchise. Holland and Zendaya, for those unversed, are engaged in real life, making the theory of the actor’s pairing with a different actress even more bittersweet.

Spider-Man 4 is set for a July 2026 release. The last Spider-Man movie ended with the world forgetting Peter Parker’s identity after Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, exposed him as the beloved superhero. How the story unfolds next will be interesting.