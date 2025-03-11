Box Office: Delving into Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's theatrical releases; decoding why Jab We Met was their best film together?

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have been grabbing headlines for sharing a warm hug at an event. This has reminded us of the great on-screen chemistry that both the talented actors present in their movies. On that note, we are revisiting how Shahid and Kareena's films have performed at the box office and decoding why Jab We Met is their best movie out of all.

Lookback At Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor's Movies

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor first collaborated in Ken Ghosh's Fida. The 2004 romantic action thriller earned Rs 9.75 crore and emerged as a flop. Then, they worked in Abbas-Mustan's directorial, 36 China Town in 2006 which collected Rs 23 crore. The mystery thriller comedy film was a semi-hit. This was followed by Priyadarshan's Chup Chup Ke which was released the same year. It fetched Rs 13.75 crore and was an average grosser.

After a year, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor then shared screen space in their cult classic, Jab We Met. The 2007 film minted Rs 31 crore while securing a hit verdict. Then they appeared in their much-delayed movie, Milenge Milenge which recorded Rs 6.5 crore. The 2010 film was declared a flop. Shahid and Kareena reunited after six years for Udta Punjab, however, they didn't share a frame in the movie. Abhishek Chaubey's 2016 movie earned Rs 58.25 crore and turned out to be an average grosser.

Net India Collections Of Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor's Movies

Movies Net India Collections Verdicts Fida Rs 9.75 crore Flop 36 China Town Rs 23 crore Sem-Hit Chup Chup Ke Rs 13.75 crore Average Jab We Met Rs 31 crore Hit Milenge Milenge Rs 6.5 crore Flop Udta Punjab Rs 58.25 crore Average

Decoding Why Jab We Met Is Their Best Film So Far

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met is Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's second highest grosser till date out of their six collaborations. The 2007 iconic movie enjoys a cult status among its fans and still resonates with the audience for dialogues, music, characters, and more.

Jab We Met remains their best work as both the actors justified roles with their respective strong performances. It worked as a boon for Kareena's career as her character, Geet became insanely famous in popular culture.

