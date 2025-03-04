Box Office: Flow nabs Oscar for Best Animated Feature over The Wild Robot; Comparing their collection

Explore All Entertainment Categories

Jay-Z Sues Sexual Assault Accuser and Lawyer Over Dropped Case; Calls Out False Allegations

Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Phyllis and Sharon Escape Their Captor?

Oscars 2025: Demi Moore is ‘Overwhelmed' Post Awards Season; Reacts to Losing Best Actress Trophy to Anora Star Mikey Madison

'She Is a Freaking...': Avatar Director James Cameron Reacts to Zoe Saldaña’s Historic Oscar Win For Anora

Telugu Box Office clash of Chhaava, Officer On Duty and Kingston on March 7: Can Officer On Duty’s low promotions still match its competitors?

Did you know? Vardhaan Puri and Kaveri Kapur felt awkward after their kissing scene in Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story; here’s what happened next

Chhaava Day 19 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's historical drama continues to REIGN; to achieve a new feat

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals why she finds some of her old performances 'ridiculous': 'Trying to be like my...'

Katrina Kaif looks simply gorgeous as she flashes sweet smile in UNSEEN photo from Maha Kumbh 2025 visit; see here