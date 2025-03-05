Box Office: Hits across different Indian movie industries in 1st 2 months of 2025; From Chhaava to Sankranthiki Vasthunam

2025 started off well for Indian Film Industry with some unexpected big hits coming up. Ovet the first two months some big blockbusters happened in the industries and some big films missed. Lets look more into it.



A big blockbuster Chhaava

From Bollywood, we saw Chhaava ahistorical dram becoming a major blockbuster. Being a February release, the film did wonders worldwide. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna alongside the main lead Vicky Kaushal.The film grossed above 450 Crore and its marching towards the magical 500 Crore nett figures. This would make it the second Maddock films to each this target after the mighty blockbuster Stree 2.



Two big hits

Next is Mollywood, which delivered two notable hits: Rekhachithram starring Asif Ali and Officer On Duty featuring Kunchacko Boban. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, Rekhachithram has been praised for its unique narrative and storytelling. Meanwhile, Officer On Duty generated significant buzz due to its renowned scriptwriter, whose previous works are considered must-watches among cinephiles. This film received acclaim for its gripping storyline and expertly shot action sequences. Both movies achieved commercial and critical success for Mollywood this year.



Venkatesh Magic

In Tollywood, Sankranthiki Vasthunam Starring Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Aishwarya Rajesh is the major hit of the year. It proved to be the perfect Sankranthi release for families and working well among them because of the comedy entertainer pattern. Kollywood outperformed other industries during this period with three hits. The late release Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal and Santhanam and directed by Sundar C, was an unexpected blockbuster in Tamil Nadu. Kudumbasthan, helmed by Manikandan, opened to positive reviews and became a hit among family audiences, proving once again that good content attracts viewers to theaters. Finally, Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, became a major February success for AGS Productions, collecting over ₹100 crore in just ten days.



Umbaroo with the Gujarati magic

Gujarati cinema also made its presence felt with Umbarro, a drama that connected deeply with audiences and became an instant success. On the other hand, Pollywood and Sandalwood are yet to deliver hits in 2025 but they can produce big hits anytime around. Overall, 2025 has begun on a promising note. Some unexpected films worked their magic, and this is just the beginning there’s much more to look forward to as the year unfolds.