Box Office: Is Avengers Doomsday the next big MCU blockbuster to look out for?

Marvel Studios recently made a live announcement regarding one of the most hyped upcoming movies of its slate, Avengers: Doomsday. This Joe Russo and Anthony Russo directorial is currently scheduled to release in 2026 as a part of the Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Doomsday’s Superhero Cast Announced

The live announcement for Avengers: Doomsday included a lot of actors from popular Marvel films coming back for this big superhero reunion. The announced cast features big names like Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Simu Liu and Danny Ramirez and Winston Duke which are already established in the Cinematic Universe.

A few more additions include the cast of Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four: First Steps and the X-Men like Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, Pedro Pascal, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming and several others from the Universe.

As a reminder, the last time an ensemble cast full of leading superheroes came together in the MCU was Avengers: Endgame which became the 2nd highest grossing film worldwide. The magnum opus boasts a collection of USD 2.79 Billion worldwide gross in its complete run. It is also known as the exit of Robert Downey Jr. from the MCU while Doomsday marks his comeback to the MCU.

Marvel’s upcoming movie is Thunderbolts set to release on 2 May 2025, marking the end of the Phase Five of the MCU. If the film gains a positive response for its content, it would also lead to an increase in hype for Doomsday as the whole cast is announced to return in the next Avengers film. Additionally, a lot of popular actors like Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch are missing from the announcement which the fans suppose will be announced later in the future.

What to Expect for the Box Office Performance of Avengers: Doomsday?

Keeping in mind all the factors currently working in favour of the film, Avengers: Doomsday is already hyped up very well which will only grow as the film moves forward with its development. With all the odds standing with this Avengers film, it has easy chances to become the biggest blockbuster of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and overtake Avengers: Endgame.

Are you excited for Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know in the comments. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.