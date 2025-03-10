Box Office: On Yaariyan's re-release, revisiting Rakul Preet Singh's journey in Hindi cinema; can her debut film about friendship become clean hit this time?

Rakul Preet Singh has established herself as a well-known actress in Indian cinema. She has worked primarily in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi movies in her career. Rakul made her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan in 2014 and was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi in February 2025. We are revisiting her career in Hindi cinema and decoding whether Yaariyan can be a clean hit this time.

Yaariyan To Mere Husband Ki Biwi; Rakul Preet Singh's Bollywood Journey

YAARIYAN

Helmed by Divya Khosla Kumar, Yaariyan starred Rakul Preet Singh and Hemansh Kohli in the lead roles. The 2014 coming-of-age romantic comedy earned Rs 38.5 crore in India while emerging as a semi-hit.

MERE HUSBAND KI BIWI

Starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, Mere Husband Ki Biwi was released on February 21, 2025. Mudassar Aziz's helmer earned a lifetime business of Rs 7.5 crore net in India. It didn't perform well during its theatrical run.

De De Pyaar De was a semi-hit. Marjaavaan turned out to be a below average grosser. Doctor G was a flop. Apart from them, she has also worked in movies like Aiyaary, Attack, Runway 34, and Thank God, all of which were disasters.

Movies Net India Collections Verdicts Yaariyan Rs 38.5 crore Semi-Hit Aiyaary Rs 17.5 crore Disaster De De Pyaar De Rs 94.5 crore Semi-Hit Marjaavaan Rs 45.5 crore Below Average Attack Rs 14.25 crore Disaster Runway 34 Rs 33.5 crore Disaster Doctor G Rs 24.5 crore Flop Thank God Rs 33 crore Disaster Mere Husband Ki Biwi Rs 7.5 crore Verdict awaited (Flop/Disaster)

Can Yaariyan Become A Clean Hit In Re-Release?

Yaariyan is mainly cherished for its youthful theme and catchy soundtrack. The film revolved around a group of friends navigating their journey of college life, love, and friendships which resonated with the young audience back then. The soundtrack of the 2014 film was a major highlight, with special mention to songs like Sunny Sunny, Baarish, and ABCD. Yo Yo Honey Singh played a major role in making its songs popular.

Yaariyan has the potential to be a clean hit in re-release, provided young audience prefer to relive the nostalgia of the decade-old movie in theaters. However, the box office performance of Rakul Preet Singh-starrer will be affected by Chhaava's strong wave and other re-releases.

Yaariyan will play in theaters starting from March 21, 2025. Are you excited to watch the movie this time?

