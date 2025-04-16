Box Office: Revisiting Dharma Productions-led previous films with debutant directors ahead of Kesari 2 release

Dharma Productions is a banner that has given a platform to talents from all around the nation. With more than four decades of its presence in the industry, Dharma has given the chance to 24 directors to make their feature film directorial debut for the big screen. One such director is Karan Singh Tyagi, who makes his debut with Kesari Chapter 2 starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday.

As Kesari Chapter 2, led by Akshay Kumar and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, releases soon, let’s take a look at the past five Dharma films helmed by first-time directors and how they were received by the audience.

1. Yodha

The classy action thriller led by Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, Yodha was theatrically released in 2024. The film was directed by the debutant director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, also starring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the lead. The movie was met with mixed reviews from the audience and collected Rs 32 crore, proving to be a box office failure.

2. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

This biopic of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena was released in 2020. While it was planned as a theatrical release, it had to make a digital premiere on Netflix due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was directed by debutant Sharan Sharma, with Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. It was received with mixed to positive reviews from critics as well as audiences.

3. Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship

The horror thriller movie Bhoot was released theatrically in 2020, helmed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh. The film featured Vicky Kaushal and was meant to be turned into a franchise later on, but due to the failure of the first part, the future plans were shelved. It collected Rs 30.75 crore and became a flop at the box office.

4. Good Newwz

The memorable comedy-drama Good Newwz marked the first full-length film of director Raj Mehta’s career. It featured a much-loved cast of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the lead. The film collected Rs 196.25 crore India net and went on to become a superhit.

5. Ittefaq

The popular thriller Ittefaq was released in 2017, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead. The film was directed by Abhay Chopra and co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Though it was received with a positive reception among critics, the movie unfortunately became a box office flop by collecting Rs 27.5 crore.

