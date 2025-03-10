Blake Lively Faces Backlash After Director’s Wife Accused of Posing as ‘Fan’ at SXSW Premiere of Another Simple Favor

Blake Lively has found herself at the center of controversy following the South by Southwest (SXSW) premiere of Another Simple Favor. A viral photo of Lively posing for a selfie with Laurie Feig, the wife of director Paul Feig, led some online critics to speculate that Feig was pretending to be a fan in the crowd. The accusations added fuel to the ongoing discourse surrounding Lively, who is currently engaged in multiple legal battles, including a high-profile dispute with actor and director Justin Baldoni.

The rumors began circulating after a YouTuber, known for critiquing Lively, posted the image alongside claims that Feig’s wife had deliberately positioned herself among fans to bolster Lively’s public reception. The post, which quickly gained traction, suggested that public relations efforts were at play to make Lively’s premiere appear more highly attended and positively received.

However, additional photos from the event suggest a different narrative. The images show that Laurie Feig was actually positioned near the red carpet backdrop, rather than in the general fan area. Lively, meanwhile, had stepped away from the red carpet to engage with fans across the street. Critics also pointed to a separate selfie, claiming it was staged, but further analysis indicated that the photo was taken by a festival attendee with a badge, rather than Feig or Lively themselves.

Adding to the controversy, the same YouTuber previously faced backlash for accusing Lively of executing a ‘costume change’ during the event—a claim that was swiftly debunked when fans pointed out she had merely removed her jacket.

Despite the online scrutiny, Lively appeared unbothered at the SXSW premiere, where she continued interacting with fans and enjoying the event. Meanwhile, her ongoing legal battle with Baldoni shows no signs of slowing down, with recent court filings adding new allegations and counterclaims. As public discourse around the actress intensifies, it remains to be seen how these controversies will impact her career and public image in the long run.