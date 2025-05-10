Box Office: Snow White re-release set for 1,200 plus US theaters as Disney aims to renew interest in remake

In a surprising move, Disney has decided to re-release its live-action Snow White in more than 1,200 theaters across the United States this weekend, despite the film’s widely acknowledged box office struggles. The expansion comes as Snow White had nearly wrapped up its domestic run, playing in just 310 theaters before this announcement.

Starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, Snow White has so far earned only USD 86 million stateside, with its international gross bringing its total to USD 202.4 million worldwide. With a reported production budget between USD 240 and USD 270 million and additional marketing costs pushing that figure even higher, the film is reported to have resulted in losses of at least USD 100 million for the Mouse House.

Despite its underperformance, Disney is hoping the re-release will revive audience interest and potentially improve the film’s disappointing numbers. Insiders suggest the studio is using the wider rollout as a strategy to offset the damage and test the waters for renewed interest, especially ahead of any streaming debut.

Directed by Marc Webb, Snow White, for those who may not know, is a reimagining of Disney’s classic 1937 animated film, which itself was based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale. The 2025 version follows Snow White as she joins a group of magical allies and a rogue bandit named Jonathan to reclaim her kingdom from her wicked stepmother. Jonathan is played by Andrew Burnap.

The film endured a rocky road ahead of its launch, beginning with years of development delays, including a major postponement due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Controversy surrounded the project long before it hit theaters, with backlash over its modernized take on the story, color-blind casting, and critical remarks made by Zegler about the original film. The polarized political views of both Zegler and Gadot further ignited negative social media chatter, leading to boycott campaigns.

Snow White premiered on March 12 in Spain and hit US cinemas on March 21. Reviews were mixed, with Zegler’s performance receiving praise, but critics pointing to the film’s failed attempt to capture the magic of the original entry.

As the re-release unfolds, all eyes will be on whether Disney’s gamble pays off or if this reimagining of its first princess continues to be ignored by audiences.

