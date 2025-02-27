Box Office: Trade experts ATTACK the Buy One Get One Free Ticket Offer!

In the past few years or more appropriately in the post-pandemic era, Bollywood has been following a new trend of free ticket offers majorly occurring on the opening weekend of the film. For several successful films, the offer is applied a few weeks after their successful run at the box office.

In either case, this move aims to attract audiences easily at the box office. In case the movie turns out to be a good watch, this will help in spreading a better word of mouth resulting in better box office numbers over its lifetime run. Several Bollywood films have followed this trend this year like Fateh, Deva and Mere Husband Ki Biwi being the most recent ones.

To a surprise, several trade experts popular in the fraternity have raised their voices against these BOGO offers. In a recent interview by Bollywood Hungama, Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar, shed light on this offer. According to him, the offer gained traction for the first time during Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023) but now has lost that traction due to films overusing it.

Chauhan follows it up by saying, “You need to implement such schemes when your product is poor. Picture dhang ki banao, aur yeh drama kam karo. Or else, reduce the ticket price. Ek-pe-ek offer se Myntra chalta hai, cinema nahin! Cinema works on content.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan added on to the answer in the interview, saying “Instead of BOGO, the makers should sell tickets at Rs. 99 or Rs. 149. That might entice viewers who otherwise might have not seen the film. Also, if the film is good, BOGO can help. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also had the offer. People liked the film and later, it picked up. Hence, you never know which way the audience will swing in.”

He further noted, “But Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s music had also caught on. Hence, the film needs to have some plus points for the offer to work. In the case of Mere Husband Ki Biwi, ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ caught attention but overall, its music didn’t work.”

Coming to popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh who has been a vocal critic against this offer, he says “There’s a film like Chhaava whose ticket prices are skyrocketing. Yet, people are buying it. On the other hand, such offers are being implemented from the first day of release and yet they are not finding many takers. Mere Husband Ki Biwi, however, has done better than the projection in the industry. People were not even expecting Rs. 1 crore on day 1.”

Do you think the buy one get one free offer is good for the industry or harmful? Leave your opinion in the comments.