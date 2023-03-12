Box Office: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar hits Rs 62 crore in opening weekend; Goes up on Saturday and Sunday

The Holi 2023 weekend saw the release of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor led romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The Luv Ranjan directorial released on Wednesday and took a good start of Rs 14.25 crore, and as it is the risk with all mid-week releases, the film saw an expected dip on Thursday and Friday. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar collected Rs 9.25 crore on Thursday followed by Rs 9 crore on Friday, taking three day weekend total to Rs 32 crore. As the weekend came into picture, the business of TJMM saw an impressive trend.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar gives a statement that Rom-Com's are alive

On Saturday, the film collected Rs 14.5 crore, followed by a Sunday of Rs 15.50 crore (Estimate) taking the five-day total collection to Rs 62 crore. These are decent to good results for an original language non franchise non action film in the post pandemic world. The weekend trend of TJMM gives a statement that rom-coms are not dead and can continue to bring in the audience on big screen. There was a potential to do better by about 15 percent through the weekend to hit the Rs 70 crore mark in the five-day run, but yet, the Rs 62 crore plus weekend is a reasonable result for a romantic comedy.

The issue with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the budget of Rs 175 crore plus PnA of Rs 20 crore off set by subsidy from Spain of Rs 20 crore, which is too high for a romantic comedy but that’s the mismanagement on production front and independently these are good numbers for a romantic comedy – more so in post pandemic times where the lifetime collections of 90 percent of Bollywood films are lower than the 5-day weekend of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. There is a recovery for the film from satellite, digital and music, and a finish in the vicinity of Rs 125 crore in India will ensure a successful tag, though Rs 145 - 150 crore is needed for the clean hit mark from the looks of it. Ideally, a rom com made on a right budget at collections of Rs 125 crore would have resulted in a “SUPER HIT” tag with a minimum profit of Rs 25 to 30 crore, but the pandemic and production delays took the budget of TJMM on the higher side.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Day Wise Collection:

Wednesday: Rs 14.25 crore

Thursday: Rs 9.25 crore

Friday: Rs 9.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 14.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 15 to 15.75 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 62.50 crore

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to enter Rs 100 crore club

The post pandemic times have been tough for the Hindi film industry with films struggling to hit even the Rs 100 crore mark, and a 125-crore finish is also a positive sign. The audience word of mouth for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is definitely not what the initial reports from media screens (including the author’s views) indicated, however, the weekend trend does suggest that the reports are fair enough to sail the film through. The eyes are now on Monday to consolidate this trend and take the film towards the Rs 125 crore number. It’s the Ranbir Kapoor factor in a rom com that will take the film to a respectable total in long run. The weekend results are decent, and the eyes are now on Monday. The film should be looking to collect in the vicinity of Rs 5.25 to 6.25 crore mark on it’s sixth day as that would put it in a good position to stay steady at low levels until the release of Bholaa.

On overseas front, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has scored an weekend of $2.5 million, and will be targeting for a $5 Million finish. The overseas numbers should have been better by at-least 25 to 30% in the opening weekend, as the target for TJMM internationally should have been around $3.25 million given Ranbir Kapoor’s track record apart from a genre that is known to do well in the international markets. All in All, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is in a position that has given it a shot at being the next success from Hindi Film Industry, and the eyes are all on Monday test.

