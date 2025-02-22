Captain America 4 India Box Office Day 9: Anthony Mackie’s Film Collects Rs 1.20 Cr on Second Saturday; Faces Tough Road Ahead

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World continues to underperform in India, despite a slight weekend push. On its ninth day, the film collected Rs 1.20 crore, bringing its total earnings to Rs 21.20 crore. While the weekend boost helped improve Friday numbers (Rs 0.80 crore), the film’s overall trajectory remains disappointing due to a lack of word of mouth and sluggish momentum.

Day-wise Earnings (₹ Crore):

Day Earnings Day 1 4.25 Day 2 4.75 Day 3 4.50 Day 4 1.60 Day 5 1.45 Day 6 1.45 Day 7 1.20 Day 8 0.80 Day 9 1.20 Total 21.20

A key reason for the film’s lackluster response has been the absence of Chris Evans, whose portrayal of Steve Rogers played a crucial role in shaping the Captain America franchise. Anthony Mackie’s transition into the titular role as Sam Wilson has not generated the same level of excitement, leaving longtime fans hesitant. Additionally, superhero fatigue appears to be setting in among Indian audiences, with recent Marvel releases struggling to make an impact at the box office.

Adding to its struggles, Brave New World continues to face tough competition from Chhaava, the historical drama that has resonated deeply with Indian audiences. The Vicky Kaushal starrer celebrates the valor of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha empire. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, the film has dominated Maharashtra and neighboring regions, drawing viewers who prefer homegrown content with a strong emotional appeal.

Captain America 4 follows Wilson defending the legacy of the shield in a politically charged environment. Harrison Ford joins the MCU as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, alongside Liv Tyler, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, and Shira Haas.

Advertisement

Despite the star-studded cast, the film has been criticized for its slow pacing and diplomatic themes overshadowing the trademark Marvel action.

With competition from local releases intensifying and collections staying on the lower end, Brave New World faces an uphill battle in India. It is expected to wrap its business in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore and join the ranks of Madame Web and other recent underperforming superhero offerings in the country.