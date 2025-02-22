Captain America 4 India Box Office Day 9 Trends: Weekend Boost Expected, But Overall Tepid Run Unlikely to Change

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World has had an underwhelming run in India since its February 14 release, struggling to gain significant traction amid several hurdles. On its ninth day, today, the film is expected to collect between Rs 1.00 to Rs 1.20 crore, a notable increase from yesterday’s Rs 80 lakh, thanks to the weekend push. However, this jump does little to change the film’s overall tepid performance in the market.

A major factor behind the film’s lackluster reception has been the absence of Chris Evans, whose star power played a crucial role in the previous Captain America installments. Anthony Mackie’s transition into the titular role has not generated the same level of excitement, leaving longtime fans hesitant. Additionally, superhero fatigue seems to have set in among audiences, with recent Marvel offerings failing to generate the buzz they once did.

The film also suffered from mixed reviews, with critics calling out its slow pacing and political intrigue overshadowing the trademark Marvel action. Negligible word of mouth is another factor that contributed to Brave New World’s humble box office performance, impacting audience turnout, particularly in non-metro areas where WOM can significantly affect collections.

Adding to Captain America 4’s challenges is tough competition from Chhaava, a local historical drama with a patriotic theme that has resonated deeply with Indian audiences. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and Akshaye Khanna as the menacing Aurangzeb celebrates the valor of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the warrior son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It has attracted viewers who prefer homegrown content with a strong emotional connection, overshadowing the Marvel film’s release, particularly in Maharashtra and neighboring regions.

With collections remaining on the lower end, the road ahead for Captain America: Brave New World in India looks tough. While the weekend might provide a minor boost, it is unlikely to change the overall trajectory unless there is a surprising surge in demand.

Given current trends, Brave New World is set to become another example of Hollywood’s growing struggle to succeed in the Indian market without a known face, a strong storyline, or a cultural connection.