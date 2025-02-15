Captain America Brave New World Day 2 India Box Office: Anthony Mackie's movie gets impacted by local biggie Chhaava; Adds Rs 4.75 crore net

Marvel Studios' latest offering, Captain America: Brave New World, is facing an uphill battle at the Indian box office, struggling to attract viewers amid stiff competition from the local historical epic Chhaava. On its second day, Anthony Mackie’s debut film as the titular superhero added Rs 4.75 crore net, following Rs 4.25 crore on Day 1, bringing its two-day total to Rs 9 crore net. With its current trajectory, the film is finding it difficult to establish a strong foothold in the Indian market.

The struggles of Brave New World align with Marvel’s noticeable decline in the country over the past few years, with multiple releases failing to cross the Rs 100 crore mark—an achievement that was once a given for an MCU offering. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Eternals all underperformed in India, with some even struggling to cross Rs 50 crore. Despite global anticipation, these films failed to generate the enthusiasm seen during the Infinity Saga era, suggesting a shift in audience preferences.

Chhaava, for its part, has emerged as the preferred choice for moviegoers. Starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the film opened to an estimated Rs 28-29 crore net and has maintained strong momentum since. Its patriotic appeal, grand storytelling, and historical narrative have resonated deeply with viewers, making it a dominant force at the box office. With a Rs 100 crore net weekend in sight, Chhaava is on its way to becoming the first major Bollywood blockbuster of 2025.

The direct clash with a domestic biggie has significantly impacted Brave New World. While MCU films have enjoyed a loyal fanbase in India, the lukewarm response to recent releases suggests the magic of superhero offerings might be fading, at least in this market. A film like Brave New World, which lacks crossover with traditional fan-favorite characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, or Thor, faces an even bigger challenge in attracting audiences.

Going forward, Brave New World will need strong word-of-mouth to sustain itself at the box office. However, Chhaava is expected to continue its dominance, despite films like Mere Husband Ki Biwi on the horizon.