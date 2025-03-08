Superboys Of Malegaon Day 9 Box Office Trends: Reema Kagti and Adarsh Gourav's inspirational film CRAWLS on second Saturday

Superboys of Malegaon has been a part of box office race for over a week. Jointly produced by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Reema Kagti, the slice-of-life movie is headlined by Adarsh Gourav who plays the director in it. Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora are cast as a writer and an actor in the film. Superboys of Malegaon has entered its second weekend with a low hold.

Superboys Of Malegaon Crawls On Day 9

Helmed by Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon has been lagging behind in the race while competing with Crazxy and running parallel to blockbuster run of Chhaava. On Day 9, Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar Singh-starrer continued its underwhelming performance.

Going by the trends, the inspirational film is expected to earn in the range of Rs 5 lakh plus on second Saturday. It has collected Rs 3.25 crore in eight days of its release.

Superboys Of Malegaon To Generate Revenue From OTT Release

Superboys of Malegaon, which is an Amazon Prime original, is heading for a disappointing fate. During its theatrical run, the coming-of-age film isn't able to compete with its rival release, Crazxy.

The makers of Superboys of Malegaon will release the film on Amazon Prime after it leaves cinemas. The theatrical release of Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and others' production serves as a marketing strategy for its OTT run. The makers will recover its costs from non-theatrical revenues.

Superboys Of Malegaon is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker hailing from Malegaon, a small town in Maharashtra. The film is penned by famous lyricist, writer Varun Grover.

Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films' production is inspired by the 2008 documentary, Supermen of Malegaon. It was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024. Superboys of Malegaon has recently won Best Feature Film award at the 2025 National Indian Film Festival of Australia.

