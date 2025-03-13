Crazxy Box Office Trends Day 14: Sohum Shah's car ride thriller MOVES AHEAD slowly; completes two weeks of theatrical run

Crazxy hit the screens on February 28, 2025. Directed by Girish Kohli, the intense thriller is headlined by none other than Sohum Shah who is best known for his 2018 film, Tumbbad. Kohli's helmer has completed two weeks of its release. On Day 14, Crazxy will maintain low hold at the box office with no improvement.

Crazxy Shows No Signs Of Improvement On Second Thursday

Backed by Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy has been facing a tough time to revive at the box office. Despite movie offers and new climax, Sohum Shah's movie is showing no signs of improvement amid the arrival of the Holi weekend. Going by the trends, on second Thursday, the edge-of-the-seat thriller is expected to collect in the range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh net in India.

Crazxy, which earned Rs 9.4 crore in 13 days, will reach a little under Rs 10 crore today. This is to note that the 14th day of its release coincides with the occasion of Holika Dahan.

A Brief About Crazxy

Crazxy takes you to a thrilling ride where Sohum Shah plays the role of Dr. Abhimanyu Sood, a surgeon who tries to save his daughter from kidnapper in a race against time. The film features Shah as the only on-screen character. Other star cast of the movie includes Tinnu Anand, Shilpa Shukla, and Piyush Mishra.

Advertisement

Crazxy marks his theatrical comeback after seven years. The thriller is Girish Kohli's directorial debut. Sohum Shah's production is locking horns with its rival release, Superboys of Malegaon. The only positive factor in its theatrical run is that Crazxy has been performing better than Reema Kagti's directorial and co-production.

Crazxy In Cinemas

Crazxy is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.