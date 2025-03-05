Crazxy Day 6 Box Office Trends: Sohum Shah's latest thriller about kidnapping relies on movie offers on Wednesday

Crazxy, which marks Sohum Shah's theatrical comeback as an actor, arrived in cinemas on February 28, 2025. Shah plays Dr. Abhimanyu Sood, a surgeon who tries his best to save his daughter from kidnapping. Crazxy has completed six days of its release in theaters. Directed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy witnessed 5 to 10 percent drop on Wednesday.

Crazxy Relies On Movie Offers On Day 6

Backed by Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy has been maintaining a decent hold at the box office since its release. Going by the trends, Sohum Shah-starrer is expected to drop by 5 to 10 percent on first Wednesday. This is to note that the intense thriller earned Rs 45 lakh on fifth day, i.e Tuesday.

Girish Kohli's helmer was recently aided by BUY-ONE-GET-ONE movie offer. The film relies on BOGO offer as the makers have extended the free ticket facility to Wednesday as well. It is yet to be seen if audience would avail this offer today or go for other parallel releases.

Crazxy Manages To Sustain Amid Chhaava's Wave

Crazxy is managing to sustain in the Hindi markets amid the strong wave of Vicky Kaushal's headliner, Chhaava. Speaking of which, the historical actioner has been performing exceptionally well since its release. Crazxy has received positive word of mouth among cinephiles, especially from those who like Sohum Shah's work.

Sohum Shah is best known for his 2018 period folk horor film, Tumbbad, which rewrote its history during its successful re-release last year. Like Tumbbad, Crazxy also has a niche audience. The new movie requires 2-3 weeks to improve its performance at the box office.

Crazxy has been performing better than Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon. However, its overall performance still remains low.

Crazxy In Cinemas

