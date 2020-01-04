Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 15: Salman Khan’s cop caper struggles on 3rd Friday; Rakes in Rs 134 Cr

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kichcha Sudeep starrer is into its third week and has been struggling at the box office. On the third friday, Salman’s cop flick slumped a little further than the previous day.

Dabangg 3 starring , and Kichcha Sudeep released on December 20, 2019, and is into its third week. Dabangg 3 box office collection report of day 15 is finally out and it looks like the film is continuing to struggle to cash in at the ticket windows. While the previous films of the franchise have always managed to get the cash registers ticking, Dabangg 3’s collection has been low from Day 1 itself. As per the day 14 collections, Dabangg 3 remained Salman’s 2nd worst performer of the decade.

Now, as per box office India report, Dabangg 3 box office collection on Friday was just Rs 50 lakhs nett which is a downfall of from day 1 collections of Rs 22.50 Crore. In week three, the Dabangg 3’s collections are expected to slump even lower as it will face competition from the new releases. The first week's collections of Dabangg 3 were a total of Rs 113 Crore. But in week 2, Salman’s film struggled at the ticket windows leading to the lower collection by the end of the second week of Rs 133 Crore. Now, as per the report, the collections at the end have capped at Rs 134.25 Crore and the film will struggle in the coming week.

Check out the daily break up, as per BOI, below:

Day 1: Friday - 22,50,00,000 apprx

Day 2: Saturday - 22,00,00,000 apprx

Day 3: Sunday - 28,50,00,000 apprx

Day 4: Monday - 9,25,00,000 apprx

Day 5: Tuesday - 9,25,00,000 apprx

Day 6: Wednesday - 15,50,00,000 apprx

Day 7: Thursday - 6,75,00,000 apprx

First week - 1,13,75,00,000 apprx

Day 8: Friday - 2,75,00,000 apprx

Day 9: Saturday - 3,50,00,000 apprx

Day 10: Sunday - 4,50,00,000 apprx

Day 11: Monday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

Day 12: Tuesday - 2,50,00,000 apprx

Day 13: Wednesday - 3,50,00,000 apprx

Day 14: Thursday - 1,25,00,000 apprx

Second Week - 20,00,00,000 apprx

Friday - 50,00,000 apprx

Total Dabangg 3 Box Office Collections - 1,34,25,00,000 apprx

Dabangg 3’s collections were affected by the CAA protests in the first week and collections of the week remained low. Also, as per critics' reviews, the film lacked the same charm as the previous parts of the franchise and hence, failed to impress the audience. With the release of Good Newwz in the following week, Dabangg 3’s second week collections were badly hit with Day 8 collections at a mere Rs 2.75 Crore. Now, it will be interesting to see how the film fares on the third weekend as the other films that have been released this week haven’t generated much buzz.

