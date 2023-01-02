Dhamaka box office collections; Ravi Teja starrer EXPLODE on New Year Day, Crossed 50 crores in India

Dhamaka has an excellent second weekend at the box office as the collections simply exploded yesterday (all sorts of puns intended). The Ravi Teja starrer had a massive surge of 130 per cent in the collections on New Year’s day, grossing Rs. 7 crores on its second Sunday, of which Rs. 6.35 crores come from Telugu states. The total box office collections of Dhamaka have crossed Rs. 50 crores mark, standing at Rs. 51.50 crores approx after ten days in release. The second-weekend biz totalled Rs. 13 crores approx, recording a drop of just 40 per cent from the first weekend. The drop on Sunday was less than 20 per cent from the last week. The biz on Sunday was boosted by New Year’s day but even Saturday's hold was close to 45 per cent of the first Saturday, which is a very strong hold for Telugu films standard. The second Sunday numbers are the sixth highest ever in Telugu states, just behind mega-blockbusters like RRR (Rs. 23.30 crores), Baahubali 2 (Rs. 13.30 crores), Baahubali (Rs. 8.30 crores), Rangashthalam (Rs. 6.70 crores) and KGF Chapter 2 (Rs. 6.50 crores). This goes on to show how frontloaded business in Telugu states is that a market that can give a total of Rs. 400 crores plus has the sixth highest Second Sunday of just around Rs. 6 crores.

This also goes on to show how big a day January 1st is for the box office. A medium-range film went on to score numbers similar to some of the biggest blockbusters in history. The collections in Telugu states yesterday were higher than the first Saturday. In many centres, yesterday was the biggest day of the run while many others had similar collections as the first day and first Sunday. Even last year Pushpa scored a huge Rs. 4.60 crores on New Year’s day, which was in its third week, despite having ticket pricing issues. Industries down South must start considering the Christmas-New Year period for the release of big-ticket releases, instead of suffocating during the overcrowded Sankranti/Pongal a few weeks later. The box office collections of Dhamaka at the Indian box office are as follows: Week One - Rs. 38.75 crores 2nd Friday - Rs. 2.75 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 3 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 7 crores Total - Rs. 51.50 crores

