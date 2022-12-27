Dhamaka box office collections; Ravi Teja starrer has an Excellent hold on Monday, Set to emerge HIT

Dhamaka is ending, what has been a sombre year for the Telugu film industry, on a high note, by scoring a hit at the box office. The Ravi Teja starrer had an excellent hold on Monday after a very good opening weekend. The film collected nearly Rs. 6 crores approx on Monday in India, with Rs. 5.50 crores coming from the Telugu states. This represents a drop of only 31% from the previous day. Over the course of its first four days in theatres, "Dhamaka" has earned a total of Rs. 29 crores at the box office, earning Rs. 17 crores distributor share.

The box office collections of Dhamaka at the Indian box office are as follows: