Dhamaka box office collections; Ravi Teja starrer has an Excellent hold on Monday, Set to emerge HIT
The Ravi Teja starrer had an excellent hold on Monday after a very good opening weekend. The film collected nearly Rs. 6 crores on Monday in India, with Rs. 5.50 crores coming from APTS.
Dhamaka is ending, what has been a sombre year for the Telugu film industry, on a high note, by scoring a hit at the box office. The Ravi Teja starrer had an excellent hold on Monday after a very good opening weekend. The film collected nearly Rs. 6 crores approx on Monday in India, with Rs. 5.50 crores coming from the Telugu states. This represents a drop of only 31% from the previous day. Over the course of its first four days in theatres, "Dhamaka" has earned a total of Rs. 29 crores at the box office, earning Rs. 17 crores distributor share.
The box office collections of Dhamaka at the Indian box office are as follows:
Friday - Rs. 7.50 crores
Saturday - Rs. 7.15 crores
Sunday - Rs. 8.50 crores
Monday - Rs. 5.85 crores
Total - Rs. 29 crores
The business on Monday was helped by Christmas-New Year festive period, even though there isn’t any official holiday per se. This boost is expected to continue until the New Year which will help the weekdays biz. The film's first-week box office collections are projected to reach around Rs. 40-42 crores, which will see most of its distributors recoup their investment and then there is an open run for the film till Sankranti releases in Mid-January. The Indian theatrical rights of the film were sold for Rs. 21 crores, including Rs. 19 crores in Telugu states.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Dhamaka in India is as follows:
Nizam - Rs. 11.75 crores (Rs. 6.85 crores share)
Ceeded - Rs. 4 crores (Rs. 2.85 crores share)
Andhra - Rs. 11 crores (Rs. 6.35 crores share)
AP/TS - Rs. 26.75 crores (Rs. 16.05 crores share)
Karnataka - Rs. 1.75 crores (Rs. 75 lakhs share)
Rest of India - Rs. 50 lakhs (Rs. 20 lakhs share)
India - Rs. 29 crores (Rs. 17 crores share)
