Dune 2 Re-Release Day 2 India Box Office Trends: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's movie fails to find audience's love AGAIN

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two continues to face challenges in India. After wrapping up its original run in March 2024 with a disappointing Rs 30 crore haul, the film arrived in theaters for a rerun on Friday, March 14, to an underwhelming audience reception. On its second day of re-release today, the Warner Bros. title is expected to earn approximately Rs 50 lakh, matching its Day 1 re-release collection.

The 2024 American epic, as the title suggests, is the second part of Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel. The film follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he joins forces with the Fremen people of Arrakis to battle House Harkonnen. Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem also return from the first installment, while Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux join the cast.

Development on the project began in 2016 after Legendary Entertainment acquired the rights to Herbert’s tomes. Villeneuve came on board in 2017 with a two-film vision, though Dune: Part Two was only officially greenlit after the first film’s success in 2021. Filming took place in Budapest, Italy, Jordan, and Abu Dhabi between July and December 2022.

Initially slated for a November 2023 release, the film was delayed due to the Hollywood labor strikes before premiering in Mexico City on February 6, 2024. Released in the United States on March 1, the film earned over USD 700 million worldwide and recently scored two Oscars awards. Additionally, it won BAFTA Awards and was named one of the American Film Institute’s top ten films of 2024.

Advertisement

Despite its global success, Dune: Part Two struggled to resonate with Indian audiences in its original run, and it seems the negative reception will continue during its ongoing re-release as well. One of the primary reasons for its underperformance in the country is Indian viewers’ limited exposure to foreign films. If the title is not from the MCU or acclaimed Hollywood filmmakers like James Cameron or Christopher Nolan, finding success in the country is next to impossible.

And it’s not like the makers of Dune put in any extra effort to woo Indian crowds. The country saw zero marketing, leaving audiences unaware of the film’s presence in theaters.

Nevertheless, talking about the holistic Dune franchise, an adaptation of Herbert’s Dune Messiah is already in development, keeping fans hooked. No release date has been revealed yet, but its proposed due date is in 2026.