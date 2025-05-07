Ground Zero Worldwide Lifetime Box Office: Emraan Hashmi starrer to end poor global run, grossing just Rs 9.25 crore

Ground Zero Worldwide Lifetime Box Office: After his appearance as the leading antagonist in Salman Khan’s spy entertainer Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi came back on the big screen nearly 2 years later with Ground Zero. The film is a real-life war drama officially released on April 25, 2025. After facing a disappointing response from the audience, it is now eyeing the end of its global theatrical run.

Ground Zero nears the end of its global run on a very poor total

Ground Zero also stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in the leading cast and is produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. On its theatrical release, the film saw highly negative to mixed reviews from the general audience as well as the critics.

With its performance at the Indian box office, the film saw a final net of Rs 7.50 crore, calculated for a total gross of Rs 9.05 crore only. The overseas gross of the film stands at a minimal sum of Rs 20 lakh. However, the film was expected to perform in India only, with the trade barely expecting anything from the international markets. The total worldwide gross for the film’s final box office gross is estimated to stand at Rs 9.25 crore.

Ground Zero has now proven to be another theatrical failure for Emraan Hashmi. Meanwhile, the fans expect him to make a promising Bollywood comeback with his upcoming Hindi film Awarapan 2, scheduled for a 2026 release. The actor would also be seen in two much-hyped Telugu movies titled They Call Him OG and G2 (Goodachari sequel), respectively.

More about Ground Zero

Ground Zero is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and stars Emraan Hashmi, Zoya Hussain, and Sai Tamhankar in the leading cast. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

