JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Trends: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's film looks at a 8.75 crore opening day

Jug Jugg Jeeyo has released with over 11,000 shows across the country and the movie has taken a decent start at the box office. According to early trends, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is looking at an opening day in the range of Rs 8.25 to 9.25 crore, and this lays the platform for the film to grow over the weekend. The Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer has the best business coming in from Mumbai and Delhi, with Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Jalandhar and Ludhiana also coming into action towards the evening shows.

While there is a section making an attempt to pull down the opening of the film, this is actually a decent start. A double-digit figure would have been a cherry on top though this opening is in the expected range. A film in this genre with divorce as the central theme was always going to cater to the urban youth and urban family audience i.e. the top 8 to 10 cities of the country and much like expected, it's these centres which have put up the number. For example, Ahmedabad is strong, but Surat and Baroda, which fall slightly in the tier 2 slab are relatively slow.

The release of the film is pretty wide given the appeal of the subject and this is primarily the reason for the debate of occupancy coming into the picture. In-fact, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is among the widest releases of the year, with show count surpassing that of Samrat Prithviraj too, and this is due to a lack of competition across the board. A low show count would have resulted in better occupancy, but these are all technical terms and till the time numbers are coming in, it's a good sign for the film as also the film industry.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is among the first of the "urban-centric multiplex film" to get some sort of initial in the pandemic as all other multiplex films have failed even to clock a 5 crore start. The three national chains have clocked Rs 3.10 crore nett until 4 pm, and they will end up in the north of 5.50 crore. The contribution of 3 chains will be around 60 or may be even 65 percent for Jug Jugg Jeeyo given that the target audience of the film consumes cinema in the premium centers.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo will have to show an upward tide in collections on Saturday and consolidate it on Sunday to pack an opening weekend in the North of Rs 35 crore. The evening and night shows have promising advances and this does suggest some movement, as also an encouraging sign for Saturday trends. This was always going to be a film that brings in the audience on Friday post 4 pm, and that seems to be happening as of now. It's the talk in this audience that matters the most, as the business will be driven by the multiplexes, with urban audiences taking the cake.

To note, these are estimates based on very early trends and we shall put out a final article on the opening day biz of Jug Jugg Jeeyo by midnight. A strong trend in evening and night might take it closer to the double-digit, whereas a flat trend would make it eye the Rs 8 crore mark. But realistically, the day seems to be somewhere between 8.25 to 9.25 crore.

