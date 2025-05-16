Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 16: Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller likely to collect around Rs 2.50 crore on third Friday

Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 16: Raid 2 serves as the sequel to the 2018 release, Raid. The crime drama stars Ajay Devgn who has reprised his role as Indian Revenue Service Officer, Amay Patnaik from the original movie. The Raid sequel also features Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saurabh Shukla. Here's what the early estimates of Raid 2 looks like today.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 has completed two weeks of its theatrical run at the box office. The crime drama has now entered its third weekend. As per early estimates, on Day 16, the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer looks to collect Rs 2.50 crore.

This comes a day after the Raid sequel collected Rs 2.75 crore on the second Thursday. The film has earned Rs 131.25 crore in the last 15 days.

Going by the solid performance, Raid 2 is targetting a finish of Rs 150 crore plus. The trajectory of the recently released movie depends upon how well it sustains after the arrival of Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning in cinemas. Speaking of which, the Tom Cruise starrer will be released in theaters on May 17, 2025, i.e. tomorrow.

Raid 2 is produced under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios. The plot of the new movie is set seven years after the events from Raid. The second installment of the Raid franchise has performed better than the holdover release, Kesari Chapter 2. It is now among the highest grossers of Bollywood this year.

In Raid 2, Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik locks horns with Riteish Deshmukh's character. Deshmukh is cast as the main antagonist, Manohar Dhankar alias Dada Manohar Bhai. Vaani Kapoor is cast as Amay's wife, Malini Patnaik.

Raid 2 in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

