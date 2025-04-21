Kesari 2 Box Office Day 4 Morning Trends: Akshay Kumar’s film maintains strong hold during its first Monday

Kesari 2 Box Office Day 4 Morning Trends: The much-awaited sequel to Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, Kesari Chapter 2, was released in theaters very recently on April 18, 2025. This film, helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, also starred R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the lead. As the movie raced past its opening weekend, the courtroom drama began its first Monday test with a strong grip on its hype.

Kesari 2 saw a huge single-day net of Rs 12 crore on its Day 3, i.e., Sunday, the highest for the film so far in its run. With its constantly growing trend over the opening weekend, the film took its opening weekend total to Rs 29.50 crore India net, a decent total, with a positive reception ready to support the movie further ahead in the run.

As per the morning screenings trend on Day 4, a weekday drop is expected but not very disappointing. Compared to the decent opening day response for this film, it is expected to move well enough even today, showing a good trend.

The film is an A-rated period courtroom drama, made with fewer commercial aspects than its prequel, Kesari but yet going strong when judged as an individual film. It mostly targets the multiplex-centric audience based in tier-1 cities with its content, where it is succeeding in attracting appreciation.

Over the opening weekend, the Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan starrer benefited from good hype, surely better than its pre-release demand. With the onset of the weekdays, by moving on to Day 4, Kesari Chapter 2 can maintain a good run with its positive reception.

