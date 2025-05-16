Kesari 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 29: Akshay Kumar's movie targets Rs 40 lakh on fifth Friday

Kesari 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 29: Kesari Chapter 2, which is centered around C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, is reaching near to its finish line at the box office. Starring Akshay Kumar as the main lead, the courtroom drama has entered its fifth weekend after finishing a theatrical run of four weeks. Kesari 2 is targeting to net Rs 40 lakh today.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 has been maintaining a steady hold at the box office. The trajectory has been good these days, as it is all set to bid goodbye to the cinemas. Early estimates suggest that the Akshay Kumar starrer will earn in the range of Rs 40 lakh on the fifth Friday. Going by the estimates, there is a drop of Rs 15 lakh from what it earned on the fourth Thursday.

Yesterday, the courtroom drama collected Rs 55 lakh net business. The total collection of Karan Johar's co-production stood at Rs 87.75 crore at the box office in the 28 days.

Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay Kumar as Justice C. Sankaran Nair. R. Madhavan plays the role of Advocate Neville McKinley and Ananya Panday is cast as Dilreet Gill. It is currently locking horns with Raid 2, which has been performing extraordinarily since its release.

This is to note that Kesari 2 had a low opening week, which has impacted its overall performance at the box office. The legal drama, which also stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, could have been a hit, provided the film had a strong hold in the first week.

Now, the Kesari sequel will settle as an average grosser by the end of its theatrical run.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

