Kesari 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 30: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday's film aims for Rs 60 lakh; relies on Saturday holiday

Kesari 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 30: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has completed a month of its release at the box office. Starring Akshay Kumar, the legal drama takes us on the journey of C. Sankaran Nair, who fought a battle with the Crown while uncovering the truths about the 1919 genocide incident. Kesari 2 is eyeing Rs 60 lakh today.

Kesari Chapter 2 is co-produced by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. The courtroom drama recently entered its fifth weekend. As per early estimates, on Day 30, the Akshay Kumar-led movie will have a jump of Rs 20 lakh from what it earned on the 29th day of its release. It is likely to earn in the range of Rs 60 lakh while relying on the Saturday holiday.

Based on the book titled The Case That Shook the Empire, Kesari 2 fetched a total collection of Rs 87.6 crore till the fifth Friday. It will remain under the Rs 90 crore mark while finishing its current weekend tomorrow.

Ideally, the business of Kesari 2 would be growing by double; however, as Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning hit the screens on Saturday, the courtroom drama has failed to receive the desired growth.

Apart from Mission: Impossible 8, Kesari Chapter 2 is running parallel to Raid 2, the sequel to Raid. The legal drama marks the spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019). It is yet to be seen how Akshay Kumar's new movie sustains amid the competition with MI 8 and Raid 2.

After Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar is pinning high hopes on Housefull 5, which will hit the screens on June 6, 2025.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

