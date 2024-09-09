Stree 2 box office collection 4th Monday: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film surpasses Rs 525 crore mark, collects Rs 3 crore

Stree 2 directed by Amar Kaushik continues its phenomenal trend at the box office. The horror-comedy featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor has surpassed the Rs 525 crore milestone in ticket sales and is now speeding towards matching the final Hindi net collection of Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster, Jawan.

Stree 2 adds Rs 3 crore on its 4th Monday

Starring an ensemble cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Bannerji, Tammannah Bhatia and Akshay Kumar besides the two lead actors, Stree 2 proved to be the biggest blockbuster of recent years. The movie is in no mood to slow down even after 23 days of release.

After a record-breaking fourth weekend of Rs 23.50 crore, Stree 2 adds another Rs 3 crore on its fourth Monday, which is very impressive. The total cume of Stree 2 has reached to Rs 525 crore in the domestic markets.

Will Stree 2 emerge as the Industry Hit?

Noting down the trend at which Stree 2 is performing at the box office, the movie is assured to cross the lifetime Hindi net collection of Jawan and emerge as the new Industry-Hit. The movie needs Rs 30 crore more to surpass the Shah Rukh Khan starrer and emerge as the All Time Blockbuster. For the uninitiated, Jawan Hindi net collection is Rs 555.50 crore.

Stree 2 enjoying free long-run, targets Rs 800 crore finish

The Rajkummar-Shraddha starrer movie has three more weeks to smash this historic record until the release of Devara on September 27. The movie is also expected to take the benefit of the National Cinema Day, reportedly falling on September 20th. It is very much possible that the horror-comedy dethrones Jawan from the #1 position on this particular day and then enjoy the title of Industry Hit.

The Maddock movie is performing extremely well in overseas locations. It is targeting the worldwide box office collection of a whopping Rs 800 crore plus by the end of its theatrical run.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Stree 2 Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections Extended Week 1 with previews Rs 292 crore Week 2 Rs 139.75 crore Week 3 Rs 66.75 crore 4th Weekend Rs 23.50 crore 4th Monday Rs 3 crore Total Rs 525 crore net in 26 days in India

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth of the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 In Theatres

Stree 2 plays at a theatre near you, now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror-comedy yet?

