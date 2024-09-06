Khel Khel Mein Third Week Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's comedy holds well at low levels, earns Rs 36 crore

Khel Khel Mein, directed by Mudassar Aziz, failed to resonate with the audience. The comedy caper, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead alongside an ensemble cast that includes Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal, struggled to attract viewers. The movie is holding its grip at the low levels.

Khel Khel Mein crawls at low level, collects Rs 2.40 crore in last 4 days

The comedy-drama clashed with Stree 2 and Vedaa at the box office, however it met with mixed word of mouth which hampered its box office performance heavily. Moreover, the unplanned release and average marketing strategy led it to become another disappointment for Akshay Kumar and the team.

After minting Rs 33.65 crore by the end of third weekend, Khel Khel Mein could only add Rs 2.40 crore in the weekdays. The total cume of comedy drama in the three weeks stands at Rs 36.05 crore net in India.

Khel Khel Mein will target Rs 40 crore finish

Akshay Kumar is experiencing a rough patch in his career, with Khel Khel Mein adding another setback. The movie might have performed better if it had been released solo on a favorable date with proper marketing, but as it stands, it’s now heading for a lifetime total of around Rs 40 crore net in India.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy-drama is managing to draw some audience in the long run, primarily due to the lack of new releases. The one positive note for Khel Khel Mein is that it has fared better than Akshay Kumar’s previous release, Sarfira, and has managed to outperform its rival release, Vedaa.

For those unfamiliar, Khel Khel Mein is the official adaptation of the Italian film Perfect Strangers, which has already been remade 24 times in different countries. Akshay Kumar's film marks the 25th remake of this popular story.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Khel Khel Mein Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 20.50 crore Week 2 Rs 9.25 crore 3rd Friday Rs 0.80 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 1.40 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 1.70 crore 3rd Monday Rs 0.60 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs 0.60 crore 3rd Wednesday Rs 0.60 crore 3rd Thursday Rs 0.60 crore Total Rs 36.05 crore net in 21 days in India

About Khel Khel Mein

Khel Khel Mein follows the story of seven friends who decide to play a quirky game the night before a grand wedding they’ve come together to attend. The game involves placing their phones on the table and making them accessible to everyone in the room for the entire night. What starts as a seemingly harmless game quickly spirals into chaos, unraveling secrets that will disrupt their lives in ways they never imagined.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan, among others.

Khel Khel Mein In Theatres

Khel Khel Mein is now showing at a theater close to you! Have you had a chance to see it yet? If so, what are your thoughts on the film?

