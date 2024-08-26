Khel Khel Mein Box Office Collections 2nd Weekend: Akshay Kumar fronted dramedy holds its own after disastrous first week

Khel Khel Mein directed by Mudassar Aziz and starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal had a disastrous first week of Rs 21 crore. Khel Khel Mein totally got wiped off by the competition that it faced from Stree 2. The second weekend was also not significant enough from the box office point of view but it has managed to show some stickiness at the box office, that may enable it to do around Rs 35 crore by the end of its run if not more.

Khel Khel Mein Mints Rs 5 Crore In 2nd Weekend; May Leg To A Poor Rs 35 Crore In Full Run

Khel Khel Mein collected Rs 5 crore in the second weekend. The second week drop will be less than 50 percent of week 1 and a little over 50 percent of extended week 1. On a percentage basis, it is quite decent but when you understand that the first weekend was disastrous, you realise that there's nothing to celebrate. The final verdict of the film remains the same, regardless of how it holds for the next few weeks.

There Is A Silver Lining In The Dark Clouds Of Khel Khel Mein's Box Office

Despite the disaster verdict, Khel Khel Mein can be seen as a film that has brought Akshay Kumar some of his lost goodwill back. There is genuine appreciation for the film from a niche, urban audience. Although this audience seldom propels a film towards success, it ensures that the film doesn't totally crash either. A comeback is round the corner but it most likely will be with a franchise or universe film.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Khel Khel Mein Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 5.75 crore 2 Rs 2.25 crore 3 Rs 3.25 crore 4 Rs 3.75 crore 5 Rs 2 crore 6 Rs 1.40 crore 7 Rs 1.30 crore 8 Rs 1.30 crore 9 Rs 1 crore 10 Rs 1.75 crore 11 Rs 2.25 crore Total Rs 26 crore in 11 days in India

About Khel Khel Mein

Khel Khel Mein is the story of 7 friends who play a quirky game of putting their phones on the table and making them accessible to everyone in the room for an entire night, night before the grand wedding that they have come together to attend. Little do they know that a seemingly harmless game will turn into something that will mess up their lives in more ways than they could have ever thought. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and boasts of an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, Fardeen Khan and others.

