Vijay Deverakonda charged 35 crore for Liger; Here's how much Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan were paid

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger has been released today. The sports film, which is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, has been making the right noise ever since its inception. Although, the film failed to impress the audiences, Vijay Deverakonda's act as MMA boxer and star studded totally grabbed the attention.

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the other actors that have been starred in the film are Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy and Makarand Deshpande. Award winning boxer Mike Tyson also played a cameo role in the film. Well, with this bunch of star studded, one must have surely wondered about the cost of the film and the remuneration of the actors. Let’s find out how much money the cast of the movie has been paid.

Vijay Deverakonda

Liger, which marked the debut of Vijay Deverakonda, will be seen playing the lead role of an aspiring kickboxer. The actor put his soul and sweat into this film as he underwent drastic physical transformation and reportedly charged a whopping amount of Rs 35 crores.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, who is seen as Vijay's love interest, is said to have been paid Rs 3 crore for her role in Liger, as per News18 reports.

Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy, who essayed the role of Vijay's coach in the film, is said to have charged reportedly Rs 1.5 crore for his role. He is popular Television star and also a recipient of a Filmfare Award.

Ramya Krishnan

Ramya Krishnan plays Vijay Deverakonda’s mother in the film, and as per reports of ABP and News18, she has been paid Rs 1 crore for her role.

While Ananya Panday is seen as VD's love interest, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu are also seen doing pivotal roles Made under the direction of Puri Jagannadh, Liger has been backed by Karan Johar under his production banner of Dharma Productions in collaboration with Puri Connects.

