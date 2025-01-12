Madraskaaran Day 2 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vaali Mohan Das directed action-thriller holds its own amidst new releases
Directed by Vaali Mohan Das, Madraskaaran has earned close to 1 crore in Tamil Nadu in two days. The film marks Tamil debut of Malayalam actor Shane Nigam.
Kollywood has several movies lined up in January 2025. On January 10, Madraskaaran arrived in cinemas along with its rival release, Vanangaan. Directed by Vaali Mohan Das, the action film stars Tamil debutante Shane Nigam as the lead and also features Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela and Aishwarya Dutta in crucial roles. Madraskaaran has maintained its decent hold at the Tamil Nadu box office.
Madraskaaran Fetches Rs 50 Lakh In Tamil Nadu On Day 2; Total Reaches Rs 80 Lakh
Madraskaaran, which has been released in the Pongal weekend, opened to Rs 30 lakh gross in Tamil Nadu on Friday. On Day 2, the collection of Shane Nigam-starrer rose to Rs 50 lakh, bringing its gross earnings to Rs 80 lakh in two days.
Tamil Nadu Gross Earnings Of Madraskaaran In Two Days
|Days
|Gross Collections In Tamil Nadu
|Day 1
|Rs 30 lakh
|Day 2
|Rs 50 lakh
|Total
|Rs 80 lakh in two days
Madraskaaran vs Vanangaan
Madraskaaran is locking horns with Vanangaan at Kollywood box office. Vaali Mohan Das' directorial was outshone by Arun Vijay-starrer in the home state. Vanangaan has performed better in Tamil Nadu. The auspicious occasion of Pongal festival might help in increasing the footfalls of Madraskaaran in its home state in the future.
It will compete with more than a decade-long delayed film, Madha Gaja Raja, headlined by actor Vishal, starting tomorrow (January 12, 2025). Other rival releases are Kadhalikka Neramillai and Nesippaya. Both Nithya Menen-starrer and Akash Murali's acting debut is slated to release on January 14, 2025.
The makers of Madraskaaran released its trailer on YouTube a few days ago. It has managed to create a good hype since its announcement. The Tamil movie also features the remix version of Kadhal Sadugudu, the popular song from R Madhavan's 2000 film, Alaipayuthey.
Madraskaaran In Theaters
Madraskaaran is running in cinemas near you. Are you planning to watch Shane Nigam-starrer?
