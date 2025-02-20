Officer On Duty Day 1 Kerala Box Office: Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani's movie takes a solid start of Rs 1.15 lakh

Officer on Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani in the lead roles, finally hit the big screens today. The Jithu Ashraf-directed Malayalam movie had a good opening at the box office.

Officer On Duty takes a reasonable start; grosses Rs 1.15 lakh on Day 1

The crime thriller based on a true event grossed an encouraging Rs 1.15 lakh on its opening day at the Mollywood box office. Backed by Martin Prakkat Films, Officer On Duty met with positive word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics.

The movie is expected to grow well over the weekdays. However, it will have to stay strong on the weekdays in order to stick to the cinemas for a long run. Its hold over the weekdays will determine how much the movie can collect at the box office in its full run.

Officer On Duty to clash with Get Set Baby

The Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani starrer will face a major clash with Unni Mukundan's comedy drama Get Set Baby from tomorrow onwards. Unni Mukundan is returning to the big screens after the super success of Marco.

Both titles will also face holdover releases like Bromance, Daveed, Painkili, Ponman and others at the box office. It will be interesting to see which movie receives more love from the audience.

Officer On Duty in cinemas

Officer On Duty is now running in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

