Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha 4K Re-Release Final Worldwide Box Office: Mammootty’s award-winning movie wraps re-run at Rs 1.50 crore
Mammootty’s cult classic Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha 4K ended its theatrical re-run at Rs 1.50 crore globally. Check out the details.
The 1989-released Malayalam cult classic Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha was recently re-released in cinemas in a 4K version along with Dolby Atmos sound. Starring Mammootty in the lead role, the movie also succeeded in finding love among the audience in its second inning.
Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha 4K grosses over Rs 1 crore in home state; performs decently overseas
Re-released globally on February 7th, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha 4K stormed an impressive Rs 1.06 crore at the Kerala box office. This is an encouraging result for such a 36-year-old movie. Besides its home state, the film also fetched Rs 10 lakh from the rest of India.
The Mammootty starrer also gained some traction in international markets. It grossed around Rs 37 lakh (USD 43K) overseas and wrapped its global re-release at Rs 1.53 crore gross.
To refresh your memory, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha is considered one of the finest works by iconic writer MT Vasudevan Nair and director Hariharan. The movie was a massive hit during its original release. Aside from being a commercial success, it bagged four National Film Awards in different categories, including Best Actor and eight Kerala State Film Awards.
Apart from Mammootty, the movie also stars Suresh Gopi, Balan K Nair, Captain Raju, and Maadhavi in pivotal roles.
Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha 4K re-release final global box office are as follows:
|Area
|Gross Box Office
|Kerala
|Rs 1.06 crore
|Rest Of India
|Rs 10 lakh
|Overseas
|Rs 37 lakh (USD 43K)
|Total
|Rs 1.53 crore
Have you watched this cult classic yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
