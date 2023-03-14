Pathaan to celebrate 50 days at the box office on 800 screens across India; Shah Rukh Khan film is unstoppable

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand is on a glorious run at the box office. The film has netted comfortably over Rs 515 crores for the Hindi language alone and it is still going strong despite new found competition in the form of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar last week. The biggest news this week is that Pathaan will be playing in 800 screens on its 50th box office day, making it the only Hindi origin film to retain these many screens in week 8. The film still has not run out of steam and most exhibitors, especially single screen owners in small centers have decided to showcase the film in week 8 as well.

Pathaan Celebrates 50 Days In 800 Screens Across The Country

At a time when films struggle to sustain through the weekend, Pathaan has shattered all myths and has been unstoppable for over 7 weeks. It is not that Pathaan didn't face any competition. It is just that it braved competition every week and kept finding new audiences. It happens to be that Pathaan is recording higher day-wise collections than any film that saw a release after it, barring Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which is still in its first week. This is quite an achievement because it shows that Pathaan has remained as the most preferred choice for moviegoers week after week. With no significant movie release till Bholaa, we can expect Pathaan to continue its good retention of screens. By the end of Pathaan's run, it won't be surprising if it even touches Rs 525 crores nett in Hindi. This will help the film take a Rs 15 crore lead over the second highest grossing Indian film in nett terms, for the Hindi language, Baahubali 2. Breaching Pathaan level numbers will take some heavy-lifting for sure because films that find the kind of love that Pathaan has found, don't come easy.

Pathaan Broke Several Records In The Course Of Its Glorious Theatrical Run

Pathaan has shattered a lot of records in the course of its run. It became the only Hindi film to open at Rs 55 crore nett and that came on a Non-Holiday Wednesday. It secured the highest single day collections for a Hindi film again on its second day. Apart from becoming the highest Hindi nett grosser, it also became the highest grossing Indian grosser internationally, for the first phase, beating the likes of Baahubali 2. Pathaan is currently the only 5th Indian film to gross over Rs 1000 crores, only behind Baahubali 2, Dangal, RRR and KGF 2. Pathaan managed to gross Rs 1000 crores without the support of the Middle Kingdom and this says a lot about the film's core audience.

High Hopes Are Pinned On Shah Rukh Khan's Next Two Releases, Jawan And Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan has two other exciting releases this year, next up. Jawan and Dunki both are big films and the entire film industry has their hopes pinned on these two films, as far as big box office goes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan thanks everyone for showering immense love on Pathaan; Fans say 'Waiting for Tiger VS Pathaan'