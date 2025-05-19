Phule Lifetime India Box Office: Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa’s biographical drama to wrap up tepid run at around Rs 5.75 crore

Phule Lifetime India Box Office: Directed by Anant Mahadevan, Phule was released in cinemas on April 25, 2025. Based on the lives of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, the recently released movie starred Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa. The biographical drama has almost reached its finish line with a net business of around Rs 5.75 crore.

Advertisement

Produced under the banners of Dancing Shiva Films Kingsmen Productions Films and Zee Studios, Phule has been maintaining a solid hold at the box office these days. The Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa starrer is running in its fourth week. The biographical drama is tripling its first-week figures and that doesn't happen too often.

Phule is expected to end its journey with a net business of Rs 5.75 crore in its lifetime run. The cumulative business of the movie currently stands at Rs 5 crore net. It will add another Rs 75 lakh or so in a few days.

Phule had a poor start at the box office, bringing in a net collection of Rs 25 lakh on the first day. The biopic, which is based on India's social reformers, Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, earned Rs 1.20 crore in its opening weekend. The first week's collection of the film stood at a mere Rs 2 crore.

Advertisement

India Net Business Figures Opening Day Rs 25 lakh Opening Weekend Rs 1.20 crore Week 1 Rs 2 crore Lifetime Run Rs 5.75 crore

Verdict: DISASTER

Also featuring actors like Vinay Pathak and Darsheel Safary, Phule will close its curtains with a disastrous fate. It underwent various censorship issues ahead of its release. With a lack of buzz, the biographical drama couldn't sustain itself well at the box office. The word of mouth also didn't turn out to be fruitful for Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa's movie.

Phule ran parallel to movies like Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, Raid 2, The Bhootnii, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning and Final Destinations: Bloodlines.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Phule Box Office 2 Weeks: Pratik Gandhi's biographical drama sees good trend but low start; is less awareness the reason?