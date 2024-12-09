Pushpa 2 Hindi Advance Booking 1st Monday: Allu Arjun's mass rampage continues; sells 1.55 lakh tickets in top National chains for Day 5

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, is not showing any mercy to the box office records. Be it domestic run or international, the movie has ripped off all the existing weekend records and set new benchmarks with a record margin.

Further, it is not showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon. The movie is selling tickets like hotcakes, especially for the Hindi version.

Pushpa 2 records a solid pre-sales of 1.55 lakh admits in top National chains for Day 5

As expected, Pushpa 2's box office rampage will continue to haunt its rivals. The movie has recorded solid pre-sales for Day 5 and is set to pass the Monday test with flying colors. The Allu Arjun starrer has sold around 1.55 lakh tickets in the top three national chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for its 5th day of release in Hindi. While PVR Inox contributed a major chunk of the total sales by selling over 1.25 lakh tickets, the latter registered around 30,000 admissions.

The movie will surely enjoy another big day at the box office, though it will see a significant drop on Day 5, considering a working day. However, the walk-ins and spot booking will determine what figure it can put up in total on its first Monday.

Pushpa 2 roars with Rs 250 crore net in opening weekend; can it open the Rs 600 crore club at the Hindi box office?

The Allu Arjun movie has recorded the biggest weekend of all time at the Hindi box office, minting more than Rs 250 crore net in just 4 days of release. Looking at the trends, it will enjoy a healthy first week by collecting roughly in the vicinity of 320 crore to Rs 350 crore in Hindi. The movie will comfortably enter the Rs 400 crore in 2nd weekend, after which the journey to hit the Rs 500 crore club will begin.

If it manages to record a phenomenal trend in the coming weeks, it has the potential to cross the lifetime box office collection of Stree 2 (Rs 585 crore net) and enter the Rs 600 crore club in its full run, becoming the first-ever Indian movie to breach this golden figure in Hindi.

