Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn's latest crime thriller nets Rs 4.75 crore on second Tuesday
On the 13th day, Raid 2 has fetched Rs 4.75 crore net business at the box office. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Ajay Devgn's latest movie was released on May 1, 2025.
Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Raid 2 is among the latest releases at the box office. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller has been running in cinemas for 13 days. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the recently released film marks the sequel to Raid. Here's how much Raid 2 earned today.
Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 minted Rs 4.75 crore on the second Tuesday at the box office. The slight jump in its business on the 13th day was due to the discounted movie ticket prices. The ticket rates were available in both standard and premium versions, ranging from Rs 99 to Rs 149. This comes after the latest crime thriller collected Rs 4.5 crore yesterday.
The Raid sequel had a great second weekend in which the film earned Rs 24 crore including Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Ajay Devgn-starrer had a phenomenal hold in its extended opening week. In the first week, Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial collected Rs 92.75 crore.
The cume collection of Raid 2 now stands at Rs 126 crore net at the Indian box office.
|Day/Week
|Net India Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 92.75 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 4.75 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 8 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 11.25 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 4.5 crore
|Day 13
|Rs 4.75 crore
|Total
|Rs 126 crore
Raid 2 will soon finish its second week and enter the third weekend at the box office. The second part of the Raid franchise will maintain a good hold in the coming days. It is yet to be seen how it performs amid the arrival of Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning in cinemas starting from May 17, 2025.
Raid 2 in theaters
