Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn's latest crime thriller nets Rs 4.75 crore on second Tuesday

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Raid 2 is among the latest releases at the box office. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller has been running in cinemas for 13 days. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the recently released film marks the sequel to Raid. Here's how much Raid 2 earned today.

Helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 minted Rs 4.75 crore on the second Tuesday at the box office. The slight jump in its business on the 13th day was due to the discounted movie ticket prices. The ticket rates were available in both standard and premium versions, ranging from Rs 99 to Rs 149. This comes after the latest crime thriller collected Rs 4.5 crore yesterday.

The Raid sequel had a great second weekend in which the film earned Rs 24 crore including Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Ajay Devgn-starrer had a phenomenal hold in its extended opening week. In the first week, Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial collected Rs 92.75 crore.

The cume collection of Raid 2 now stands at Rs 126 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day/Week Net India Collection Week 1 Rs 92.75 crore Day 9 Rs 4.75 crore Day 10 Rs 8 crore Day 11 Rs 11.25 crore Day 12 Rs 4.5 crore Day 13 Rs 4.75 crore Total Rs 126 crore

Raid 2 will soon finish its second week and enter the third weekend at the box office. The second part of the Raid franchise will maintain a good hold in the coming days. It is yet to be seen how it performs amid the arrival of Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning in cinemas starting from May 17, 2025.

Raid 2 in theaters

