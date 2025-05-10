Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 10: Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller eyes Rs 6 crore, remains Bollywood’s frontrunner

Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 10: Raid 2, which has arrived seven years after the original film, Raid, begin its box office journey on May 1, 2025. Starring Ajay Devgn, the gripping crime thriller will complete 10 days of its theatrical run today. Also featuring Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, Raid 2 looks to net Rs 6 crore.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 has been a frontrunner at the Hindi box office while leaving behind its competitors, Kesari Chapter 2 and The Bhootnii. Early estimates suggest that the Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer will earn in the range of Rs 6 crore on the 10th day, which coincides with the Saturday holiday.

The jump comes amid the national matters, which lately shifted the focus of the prospective audience. Raid 2, including other releases like Kesari 2, faced the heat of the scenario.

This is to note that the Raid sequel is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club today. It will surpass the mark while achieving its first major milestone of its theatrical run. As of now, the crime thriller boasts a total net collection of Rs 99.5 crore at the box office.

As the national matters have been sorted out, on Sunday, the movie will witness a surge in its business than expected.

Raid 2, which stars Riteish Deshmukh as the main antagonist, has received positive word of mouth for its narrative and performances of the star cast. The film is backed by the franchise value and strong star cast that have played an important role in its box office run.

The Raid sequel would have scored better if its performance was not impacted by the external factors. The crime thriller has outshone its original release, Raid, which earned Rs 98 crore net business by the end of its theatrical run.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

