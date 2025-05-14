Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 14: Ajay Devgn's crime thriller continues its solid run; completes two weeks

Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 14: Raid 2, which arrived in cinemas on May 1, 2025, has been a part of the box office race for two weeks now. Starring Ajay Devgn, the recently released movie marks the sequel to the 2018 release, Raid. Also featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, Raid 2 is having a solid run in cinemas.

Advertisement

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 has maintained a good hold at the box office for the last 14 days. As per morning trends, on Day 14, the film is likely to witness a customary drop of 10 percent from what it earned on the second Tuesday, i.e., Rs 4.75 crore. The crime thriller continues to move forward without movie offers.

Notably, the Ajay Devgn starrer was aided by the Blockbuster Tuesdays movie offer yesterday, which resulted in higher ticket sales. The Raid sequel has earned a total collection of Rs 126 crore. It is expected to touch the Rs 130 crore mark today.

Raid 2, which is co-produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios, is currently running parallel to Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. The recently released drama delves into the journey of Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Amay Patnaik, who tracks a white-collar crime while conducting a raid. It marks the return of Patnaik after seven years.

Advertisement

This time, Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik is locking horns with Riteish Deshmukh's antagonist character, Dada Manohar Bhai, alias Manohar Dhankar. Vaani Kapoor is playing the role of Patnaik's wife, Malini Patnaik.

After completing two weeks of its release today, Raid 2 will now head towards its third weekend. Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial will face Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, starting from May 17, 2025.

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 13: Ajay Devgn's film continues to be star performer; will benefit from Blockbuster Tuesdays